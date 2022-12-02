BROOKVILLE – Downtown Brookville boasts a multitude of historic churches all in close proximity to one another.

These churches perform great services both for their congregations and for their community.

If you are like most people, you have probably never had the opportunity to cross the threshold of many of these institutions and marvel at their dramatic interiors and rich histories.

For this Christmas season on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., everyone is invited on a unique walking tour to get inside Brookville’s historic downtown churches.

The churches have all been freshly decorated for the holidays and will welcome the tour group into their sanctuary and pews for a short program.

You will meet pastors, learn about church history or architecture, hear pipe organs and participate in singalongs.

You are welcome to join or leave the tour at any point (see the schedule below). Young people are also encouraged to attend.

The free tour is being organized and promoted by the historic churches along with three local organizations – The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, Historic Brookville Inc. and the Jefferson County Historical Society.

Historic Church Tour Schedule

Enter or leave the free tour at any point. Please allow time to walk/drive from each location. Parking is available at or around many of the churches.