CLEARFIELD – A local couple is facing charges after allegedly selling crystal methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

Richard L. Jones Jr., 46, of Kylertown is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (three counts) and criminal use of communications facility, as well as misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance (two counts) and use/possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts).

Kay M. Smolko, 37, of Winburne is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts) and two misdemeanors.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed through the Clearfield magistrate’s office, Jones was a “target” of an active drug investigation in November of 2021.

The informant participated in a briefing Nov. 2, 2021. They had messaged Jones on Facebook, and although there was no response, said they could go to Jones’ residence.

While they attempted to contact Jones and arrange the purchase of an “eight ball” of methamphetamine, officers prepared prerecorded funds and strip-searched the informant.

An officer rode with the informant to Jones’ Kylertown residence with additional officers following them in an unmarked unit to provide surveillance.

Following the transaction, the informant turned over two small plastic bags displaying black “independent crosses” and containing suspected methamphetamine.

In an interview with police, the informant said Smolko provided Jones with the methamphetamine, which Jones then weighed and packaged.

While the informant completed the transaction with Jones, they reportedly observed one large bag containing approximately a half-ounce of methamphetamine.

On Feb. 14, the informant contacted police after reportedly receiving a message from Jones saying he “got some fire last night” and asking the informant if they needed some methamphetamine.

On Feb. 16, the informant arranged the purchase of two “eight balls” of methamphetamine from Jones for $320 before traveling to his residence with officers.

Following the transaction, police followed the informant to a local convenience store where the informant turned over two “eight balls” of suspected methamphetamine.

The informant also returned $20 in prerecorded funds because Jones only charged them $300, according to the affidavit.

Jones and Smolko waived their rights to preliminary hearings Wednesday, sending their cases to county court for further disposition.

Jones also had his bail lowered from $100,000 to $25,000 monetary while Smolko’s bail was modified from $100,000 monetary to unsecured.