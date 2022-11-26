CLEARFIELD – Students in the Automotive Mechanics program at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) recently completed their Automotive Lift Safety course.

In the front row kneeling from left are Pierre Cherubin, Moshannon Valley Area High School; Alexander Verelli, Curwensville Area High School; Caden Nyman, West Branch Area High School; and Gavin Stover, Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School.

In the second row are Angelina Quigley, Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School, Hunter Schnarrs, West Branch Area High School; Benjamin Shaffer, Curwensville Area High School; Thomas Barrett, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School; and Austin Gisewhite, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School.

In the back row are: Sawyer Gallaher, Moshannon Valley Area High School; Davin Jones, Curwensville Area High School; James Ball, Moshannon Valley Area High School; Hayden Wilson, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School; and Devin Albright, Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School.

Missing from photo are Jacob Pancoast, Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School and Michael Miller, Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School.