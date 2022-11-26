CLEARFIELD – CNB Bank recently donated several large boxes of books and kids hats to Clearfield Area United Way.

“These books are helping children learn and grow,” expresses Wilson Fisher, board member. “To date, United Way has processed and distributed nearly 8,000 books.”

Any company wishing to join the effort is welcome to place a box at their office or business. For information of questions, please call 814-765-6521; donations are tax-deductible.

Pictured, from left, are: Rena Fisher, representing the United Way’s Reading Ripples Project, Bonnie Garito, Heather Hoover, Sally Morgan, Kathy Howe and Karstyn Rubbe.

Missing from the photo is Kevin Wain.