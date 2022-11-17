CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Jail may be better staffed than it has been in quite a while.

During Tuesday’s Prison Board meeting, it was reported that the newly-created position of lieutenant has been offered to Tori Kerr, who is expected to start Nov. 28.

An additional position was added because of a “crucial” need for leadership on second shift, as Warden David Gallagher told the county Salary Board at a recent meeting, according to a previous article.

The responsibilities of the lieutenant include overseeing second shift, scheduling and training of the guards.

Kerr joins Deputy Warden of Programming, Susan McQuillen and Eric Bush, Deputy Warden-Operations, who started at the end of October.

Gallagher said currently there are 31 corrections officers at the facility who are responsible for an average of 197 inmates.

In other business, Commissioner Dave Glass asked why more inmates are not involved in the work release program.

Gallagher responded that there are some that are interested, but he is “scared” to have them out in public.

When questioned by Commissioner John Sobel, Gallagher further explained that these individuals are sexual predators, violators of protection from abuse orders or ones that have committed aggravated assault.

A few others have expressed interest but after they look into it, “that’s the last we hear of them.”

Glass mentioned that there are inmates from the Jefferson County Jail that are crossing the county line into Clearfield County for work.

He suggested they could be doing more to get inmates involved in the program.

A discussion on the proposals for a mental health and drug treatment program for the jail was tabled after Glass suggested they wait until a new commissioner is chosen to replace Tony Scotto.

At this point, applicants for Scotto’s position are still being interviewed with a decision expected to be made in the coming weeks by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.