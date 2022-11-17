CLEARFIELD – A Philipsburg man accused of threatening a woman while “sawing” at her throat with a large knife was scheduled for court Wednesday.

Brock D. Karg, 29, is charged by Clearfield state police with felony aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor simple assault (two counts) and terroristic threats, plus two summaries.

The charges stem from an early-morning domestic disturbance that happened Nov. 6 in Chester Hill Borough, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Around 1:30 a.m., the victim called for help after Karg allegedly “put a knife to her throat and was trying to kill her.” She’d escaped outside, but he was still inside the residence.

At the scene, troopers located the victim who reportedly felt Karg would give them problems. They observed a large laceration under her chin with blood dripping down her neck and shirt.

When advised to remain outside and await the return of state police, she advised her two-year-old child was still upstairs in her room.

At some point, Karg exited the residence on his own power and willingly put his hands behind his back to be cuffed. Reportedly, he had multiple lacerations on both arms.

In an interview, Karg allegedly commented that he was “no rat” but stated they’d gotten into an argument and claimed he never “put his hands on her.”

The victim was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital for evaluation and treatment of her injuries, according to the affidavit.

As Karg was taken to the Clearfield barracks, he allegedly commented again that he never “put his hands on her, except one time,” that he likes to party and “loves cocaine.”

State police interviewed the victim at the hospital and she said an argument broke out because the couple didn’t have money for their child’s birthday presents.

She said Karg spends his money on cocaine, and though she told him to leave her alone, he “got in her face and put a butcher knife to her throat.”

Then, he allegedly began “sawing” back and forth while commenting: “I’ll kill you, [expletive].” Since he was cutting her throat, she put her left hand between her throat and the blade.

She was able to push the knife away, though causing a laceration to her pinky finger. Afterwards, she got him off her and made it outside to call 911.

While on the phone with authorities, the victim said Karg came out and again made a statement about killing her, and that the cops can take him to jail.

She said Karg didn’t have any lacerations on his arms after he assaulted her, and indicated she had no idea how his injuries occurred to his arms.

Karg waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to county court. He’s being held without bail due to the “seriousness” of the charges and posing a “severe threat.”