Linda Lienhardt was never married and dedicated her life to teaching school. She taught school for 40 years in Morris Township.

She was also a member of the Allport Methodist Church, where she also taught Sunday School.

She was born Feb. 10, 1875, at Allport, a daughter of Gustavus and Martha (Dale) Lienhardt.

She attended the Indiana State Normal School with her sister in 1900; she completed three years of college. A “normal school’s” purpose was to train elementary and high school teachers.

Teaching methods reflected those used in a real-life classroom. Over the years, the school’s name changed as it grew, from Indiana State Teachers College in 1920 to Indiana State College in 1959, and finally to Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1965.

In 1910 and 1920, Linda was teaching and living at home with her dad; her mother died at the age of 50 in 1899. After her dad passed away in 1922, she lived with her sister Viola and her husband in 1930, 1940 and 1950.

According to census records and old newspapers, she was teaching in 1919 at the Allport Grammar School, in 1934 teaching grades 5 to 8 in Allport and in 1940 still teaching grade school.

In 1926, she donated a lot of land in Morrisdale to Morris Township School District.

Linda died at the age of 89 in Philipsburg and is buried in Allport Cemetery.

Pictured is a school card from Allport Grammar School dated 1906 showing Linda Lienhardt as teacher along with a list of her students.