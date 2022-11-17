CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night accepted the resignation of Doug Clark as chief of police, effective Jan. 28.

The entire board commended Clark for the outstanding job he did with the department and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner also announced the Dog Park has received a $1,000 grant from the Clearfield Foundation for Phase 2 of construction.

This phase will add the small dog area to the front of the park. Ruffner also thanked Supervisor Brian Collins for getting the seeding done at the park. Construction for Phase 2 is expected to begin in summer of 2023.

Secretary Barb Shaffner requested permission to advertise the 2023 tentative budget. The budget, which is available for public review, includes no tax increase.

The supervisors approved the Charter Agreement for the Regional Police Department. This agreement allows the Regional Police Commission to continue moving forward with the regional department.

In other business, the supervisors: