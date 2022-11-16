Sandy Township
- Nov. 12, police received a report of a man dressed in black smashing a guitar on the ground at the Pilot. The man was gone upon officers’ arrival.
- Nov. 12, police were contacted by a Wayne Road resident who reported that someone drove through the area at the bottom of his driveway, causing damage to the yard and ripping off a pole that held an address sign. The vehicle appeared to have driven in the direction of Reynoldsville, he said.
- Police reported that a false alarm occurred Nov. 12 at PNC Bank.
- Nov. 12, police were contacted by a Circle Road resident who reported that someone broke the window out of his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway. He felt it could have been his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.
- Nov. 12, police were contacted by a landlord when he and a tenant reportedly got into a verbal altercation over back rent. However, the dispute was settled prior to officers’ arrival.
- Nov. 12, police reported that a 17-year-old DuBois boy swerved to miss a vehicle that traveled into his lane on South Main Street. As a result, his vehicle became stuck on the curb, causing minor to moderate damage to it. No injuries were reported.
- Nov. 13, police reported that a 39-year-old Kilmer Road man alleged his wife had been drinking and assaulted him. The 28-year-old woman was detained at the residence and taken to Penn Highlands for a menta health evaluation.
- Nov. 13, police were contacted by a 35-year-old woman who called 911 reporting a domestic disturbance on Kilmer Road. The woman was uncooperative and spoke very fast before stating she was leaving and walking to a friend’s house. Officers were unable to locate the woman who was later detained by police and transported to Penn Highlands for a mental health evaluation.
- Police reported a false alarm occurred Nov. 13 at a Wilson Avenue residence.
- Nov. 14, police reported that a 26-year-old Reynoldsville man hit a deer while traveling on Wayne Road, causing moderate damage to his vehicle. No injuries were reported.