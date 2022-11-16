CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Municipal Authority is looking at two potential grants for future projects.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the CMA board voted to grant Manager John Williams permission to apply for the Small Water/Sewer Grant program and the H20 Grant program. Both programs are available for projects that are less than $500,000.

The Small Water/Sewer Grant requires a 15 percent match, while the H2O Grant requires a 50 percent match. The deadline to apply for both grants is Dec. 21. Williams will work to identify potential projects, which would qualify for the programs.

Also, at the meeting, Engineer Jim Balliet, of Gwin, Dobson, and Foreman Inc., reported that the second phase of the pilot study on the Montgomery water treatment facility membrane filtration upgrade is complete, and that the Pall unit has been removed from the site.

Balliet said they are waiting for the final laboratory data to finalize the report for submission to the Department of Environmental Protection.

Balliet also reported that the demolition of the Mount Joy steel storage tank is complete, and work has begun to demolish the tank in Hillsdale.

Additionally, Balliet said they received the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit renewal for the water plant backwash water discharge to Montgomery Run. Balliet said they are still waiting for a response.

Finally, Balliet said Gwin, Dobson and Foreman Inc., is continuing with the preliminary design for the replacement of Lift Station One. They are hoping to begin field survey work in December.