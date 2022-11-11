Lawrence Township
- Police apprehended Brooke L. Toman, 33, of Clearfield Nov. 10 on a warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. She was subsequently taken to county jail where she was allegedly found in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and other controlled substances.
- Police initiated a traffic stop Nov. 10 at Kwik Fill on South Second Street in Clearfield. According to a department-issued report, the vehicle had a “bad” registration plate and “fraudulent” inspection sticker. It was occupied by James and Janalle Brink, whom police say provided false identification and also didn’t have a small child passenger properly secured in a child safety seat. Upon positive identification, both were found to have multiple warrants. Janalle Brink allegedly attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody following a short pursuit. Both were transported to county jail with charges pending.