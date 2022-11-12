During a recent Lions Club 14J Cabinet meeting, Past International Director Larry Edwards presented Jim Bennett of the Grampian Lions Club with the leadership medal from Past International President Alexander’s year 2021-22.

Bennett received this award because of his dedication and service to the Lions Club since 1994. He’s pictured with his family who are all club members. Three family members who were not present are also members and the three grandchildren are on their way.

Pictured, in front from left, are: grandchildren Jack Dimmick, Owen Dimmick and Lydia Dimmick. In the second row are: Stephanie Johnson, Erin Dimmick, Shirley Bennett, Jim Bennett and Larry Edwards. In the back are: Scott Bennett and Steve Dimmick.