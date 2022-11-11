CLEARFIELD – Veterans Day was celebrated Friday with a special ceremony on the front lawn of the Clearfield American Legion John Lewis Shade Post No. 6.

The National Anthem and other musical selections were performed by a duo from the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School Marching Band and bagpiper, Herb Wilson.

The ceremony also included the “Call to the Colors,” as well as a flag raising and wreath of flowers presentation followed with a military salute and taps.

Both the invocation and benediction were given by Burt Henchbarger, post chaplain. Opening and closing remarks were given by Marsha Coble, post commander.