CLEARFIELD – – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Nov. 7 – 10, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Work:

State Route: 1006 (Goshen)

Brushing:

Interstate: 80 (Mile Marker 99–106, East and Westbound)

Interstate: 80 (Mile Marker 133 – 136, East and Westbound)

State Route: 0879 (Arnoldtown)

Crack Seal:

Kylertown / Morrisdale area

Delineation:

Interstate: 80 (Mile Marker 116 – 128, East and Westbound)

Ditching:

State Route: 0879 (Shawville Road)

State Route: 1001 (Hyde)

State Route: 1004 (Location near Denny’s Pub)

Drainage Improvements:

State Route: 0053 (Irvona to Coalport)

State Route: 0453 (Madera)

Patching:

State Route: 0153 (Park Avenue)

State Route: 2001 (Plank Road)

Shoulder Stabilization:

State Route: 0255 (Dubois/Penfield)

State Route: 0322 (Rockton)

State Route: 1011 (Piper Road)

State Route: 1018 (Pottersdale Road)

Side Dozing:

State Route: 0322 (Rockton)

State Route: 4014 (Dubois/Rockton Road)

Sign Upgrade:

Various State Routes Throughout the County

