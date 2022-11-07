WOODLAND – The Animal Welfare Council/Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic will hold its annual Open House on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The event will be open to the public, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the clinic located at 1380 Shawville Hwy., in Woodland.

There will be tours of the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, door prizes and light refreshments.

Remember to stop by with your pet for free pictures with Santa from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Along with the open house, the Animal Welfare Council would like to announce the soft kick-off of its Capital Campaign.

The council, itself, unfortunately cannot handle the needs of the local and surrounding clients, shelters and rescue organizations.

The AWC non-profit is diligently trying to recruit more veterinarians to keep up with the demand.

A new building or expansion of the current facility is long overdue, according to an AWC press release.

More details will be provided at a later time but what better way to open the Capital Campaign than a “Holiday House Tour.”

The AWC has partnered with community residents who will share their historical homes and holiday traditions.

In addition, there will be a surprise tour stop with a gift. The event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person and are available at the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic.

The tour’s first stop will be the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic’s open house. Here you will pick up your map to start the Holiday House Tour.

The Animal Welfare Council will provide booties to wear in each home; only the downstairs living quarters will be open for tours. No pictures will be permitted.

You must show your ticket to the homeowner for entry to the tour. Contact 814-592-4469 for any questions.