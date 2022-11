HOUTZDALE – Christ The King Church in Houtzdale will hold its annual turkey bingo on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Early bird games will begin at 6:30 p.m., and regular games will begin at 7 p.m.

The cost of admission is $7 per person for six cards. Extra cards will be available.

Everyone, including children, must have a paid admission. The kitchen will be open.