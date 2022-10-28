DUBOIS – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that preservation work is nearing completion on a pair of Interstate 80 bridges in Clearfield County.

The bridges span Anderson Creek, a few miles east of DuBois, between mile-markers 105 and 107. Concrete barrier was removed last week eastbound and westbound.

Through next week, motorists should be alert for lane changes, so crews can apply an epoxy overlay to the bridge surfaces.

After epoxy work is complete, lane restrictions will be lifted. Remaining work underneath the bridges will be performed with no impacts to I-80 traffic.

This Clearfield County work is part of a project that started in April in the Loganton area of Clinton County with two bridges spanning Route 477 in Greene Township.

Preservation work includes deck repairs, roadway approach work and the placement of high friction surfaces that will improve the rating of all four bridges from fair to good.

Clearwater Construction of Mercer, Pa., has been the contractor for this $2.3 million project.

