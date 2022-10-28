DUBOIS – Robbery charges have been filed against a Harrisburg man who allegedly assaulted a woman while trying to get her cell phone from her.

Ryan Joseph Wells, 42, was charged Wednesday by DuBois City police with two felony counts of robbery, and misdemeanor counts of strangulation and simple assault along with a summary harassment charge in connection with an incident that happened that day.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a West Washington Avenue home for an open 911 call from which arguing could be heard.

When they arrived, the victim explained that Wells came to her home and got into a fight with her. He started demanding her cell phone, which she refused to give to him.

He reportedly grabbed her, taking her to the ground, while attempting to grab the cell phone and injuring her leg.

The victim said once they were on the ground, he grabbed her by the throat and strangled her “to the point she could not breathe.” She stated that she was afraid she was going to pass out. He then grabbed her phone.

A witness yelled at him to get off the victim, causing him to flee the scene with the phone and her vehicle’s key fob.

When officers spoke with the witness, he corroborated her story.

After searching the area, and following reports from people who spotted him, they were unsuccessful in locating him.

Wells was wearing a black sweat shirt with white lettering, blue jeans and a ball cap. Witnesses said he had a knife or hatchet on his side.

The criminal complaint lists him as a white male, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 6 foot 4, and weighs approximately 200 pounds.