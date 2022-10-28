CLEARFIELD – River’s Edge Realty, doing business as Amon, Shimmel & Walsh, an industry leader of real estate proudly serving Clearfield, Jefferson and Centre counties is excited to announce its new logo, brand identity and the launch of its new Web site as part of the ongoing evolution of the company’s brand.

“The business has grown and evolved over the last 40 years, and we felt it was time for a change,” states a company press release. “We have refreshed our logo to reflect who we are today and to symbolize our future.

“We chose a new logo that reflects a more modern look and captures our vision to continue River’s Edge Realty as an established, full-service, local and independent real estate firm with expertise, honesty and ethical representation.

“We are also glad to introduce our new Web site, www.RiversEdgeRealtyLLC.com. The enhanced features of this Web site give our clients a user-friendly platform to assist them in their real estate search.”

The task in the upcoming months will be to update real estate signs, business cards and promotional materials with the new logo.

“We realize that changing a logo is a process that can involve many steps and take some time, so we will finalize it gradually,” the release states.

“We’re excited to open this new chapter in our real estate careers. With the many years of experience and knowledge of our agents and the technological expertise of Dark Horse Media Solutions, we have the tools we need to bring this company into the 21st century while still providing excellent customer service to all our clients.”

These changes come after it was announced in July that Amon, Shimmel and Walsh ownership transferred to River’s Edge Realty LLC – Dottie Spera, Khristina Brewer and Kimberly Kovall.

The change in ownership, brand, logo and Web site reflects both the evolution of the company, as well as its vision for the future.

The company’s staff, agents and dedication to serving the area’s real estate needs will not change.

River’s Edge Realty LLC is an established, local, independent, full-service real estate firm that has served Clearfield, Jefferson and Centre County communities since 1982.

River’s Edge Realty LLC is a women-owned and operated business and currently has 11 agents with a combined 200-plus years of experience in residential, commercial and vacant land sales.

They are qualified, professional associates who can expertly help you through the process of buying or selling your dream home or investment.

To learn more about River’s Edge Realty LLC, visit its brand-new Web site at www.RiversEdgeRealtyLLC.com.