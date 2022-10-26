KYLERTOWN – Two DuBois attorneys are facing charges for allegedly assaulting a Morris Township man.

On Oct. 23, police say Carl John Zwick and Matthew Roy Zwick, both 39, were at a residence on the Morrisdale Allport Highway discussing “family issues” with the man.

“The conversation then turned into a physical altercation” when they shoved the man into a corner then hitting him on the left side of his head, leaving a contusion behind his left ear, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Matthew Zwick tried to get Carl Zwick to leave, but before he left, Matthew Zwick grabbed the man around his neck area in a way that left visible markings, the criminal complaint states.

Charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment were filed by state police against each of them through District Judge Jerry Nevling’s office in Kylertown on Sunday.

On Tuesday a court employee confirmed that the victim has applied for protection from abuse orders from the pair.

They are both scheduled for preliminary hearings on Nov. 2 during centralized court at the Copper Cork Event Center.

Carl and Matthew Zwick are free on $50,000, unsecured bail.