CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man facing charges for trying to lure underage teens to his motel room pleaded guilty Tuesday.

In February, Lawrence Township police became aware of a video posted to the YouTube channel, “Predators Catchers PA,” which appeared to show Glenn Allen Goodrich, 58, being confronted by a man who had been posing as a 14-year-old male on a dating site.

Further investigation revealed that Goodrich had been exchanging messages with the individual in charge of the channel who then supplied officers with copies of their exchanges on the site, according to the affidavit.

In the conversation, the man reportedly told Goodrich he was 14, but he liked older men. At one point, Goodrich asked if he was a cop.

The man mentioned a friend who is 16-years-old and drives. Goodrich then asked if the two have had sex.

After the man said his friend can drive him to meet Goodrich, Goodrich reportedly suggested they both have sex with him and then sent the man a photo of his genitals.

They exchanged a few more messages leading to Goodrich sending the man his address at a motel.

When members of the predator-catching group arrived, they confronted Goodrich and taped the encounter.

The criminal complaint states that Goodrich was evicted from the motel and lost his job after the incident.

Goodrich was sentenced to 39 months to 20 years in state prison with six years consecutive probation for felony unlawful contact with minors and criminal attempt-statutory sexual assault by Judge Paul E. Cherry.

He must complete sex offender counseling and is prohibited from unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

He will have to register with authorities under Megan’s Law; even though he was determined not to be a sexually-violent predator.