CLEARFIELD – A trio of ribbon-cuttings Tuesday celebrated two new businesses and an event center officially opening at River’s Landing.

River’s Landing was part of a multi-year redevelopment project along the riverfront in downtown Clearfield.

“… It’s creating a festive, family-friendly atmosphere to go along our riverwalk,” said Rob Swales, CEO, Clearly Ahead Development, which oversaw the project.

Creating that atmosphere is Dented Keg Brewing Company, or “DKBC,” a family-and-friend owned brewpub, according to its Web site.

It specializes in craft beer and cider, elevated bar food, and a welcoming atmosphere for families, groups of friends and more.

Owners Matt and Corey, along with two friends, Austin and Brian, began brewing in Matt’s basement in 2015.

After trial and error, many long weekends and lots of (consumed) kegs later, they decided to take their hobby to the next level.

Dented Keg also “aims to be an integral part of the community” and not just provide good beer and food, but jobs as well.

The brewery and restaurant occupy approximately 5,500 square feet on the first floor, and offer indoor and outdoor patio seating.

“We began to recruit the folks from [Dented Keg] over a year ago during fair week,” Swales said.

“They did a site visit, were here for the parade and really got to see just how much this community comes together.”

The Christian Lezzer Realty Group – Keller Williams Advantage Realty also occupies a first-floor space facing Market Street.

The professional office will satisfy the growing needs to field a real estate team serving Clearfield and surrounding areas.

“Lezzer Realty Group – Keller Williams was a great find,” Swales said. “Christian is a young, aggressive leader in real estate.

“He’s really made a name for himself in the area with his listings and the quality of his listings. It’s tremendous to watch him grow.”

The second floor consists of Clearly Ahead offices and provides co-working space for young startup companies and entrepreneurs.

The second floor also provides a large event center for trainings, meetings and special events hosting up to 125 guests.