CLEARFIELD – The time period for receipt of applications for the Clearfield County Commissioner vacant position has now expired.

There was a total of 35 applicants, Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III, Esquire, reported to the press via e-mail Monday. A full list of those who have applied is provided below.

John Kordish

John A. Naddeo

William Lawhead

Warren Mikesell II

Henry Daugherty

Shad Spencer

Brian K. Spencer

Sam Mollica

Izen Lingenfelter

Dan O’Dell

Tim Potts

Terry Wigfield

Susan Williams

Daniel Shepler Jr.

Pamela Peters

Mary E. Tatum

John W. Shirey

P.H. Bojalad

Hank Wilson

Tim Winters

Joseph Bigar Jr.

Martin Kaschalk

Jeremy Ruffner

Richard Hughes

Charles E. Hodges Jr.

Steve Albert

Lynda R. McCracken

Edward J. Master Jr.

Andrew Shimko

Daniel Mencer

Josh Berndt

Stephen L. Livergood

Joseph Gilliland

Charles R. Guarino

Nathan McClellan

“Going forward the next step is for Court Administration to confirm the voter registration of the applicants to assure that they are registered as Republican,” Bell said.

“The court will then review the individual application materials, and begin to select from the list some individuals for interviews. As the process proceeds, further information will be forthcoming.”

The commissioner seat was left vacant upon the resignation of Tony Scotto earlier this month. (Click here to read prior coverage).