CLEARFIELD – The time period for receipt of applications for the Clearfield County Commissioner vacant position has now expired.
There was a total of 35 applicants, Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III, Esquire, reported to the press via e-mail Monday. A full list of those who have applied is provided below.
- John Kordish
- John A. Naddeo
- William Lawhead
- Warren Mikesell II
- Henry Daugherty
- Shad Spencer
- Brian K. Spencer
- Sam Mollica
- Izen Lingenfelter
- Dan O’Dell
- Tim Potts
- Terry Wigfield
- Susan Williams
- Daniel Shepler Jr.
- Pamela Peters
- Mary E. Tatum
- John W. Shirey
- P.H. Bojalad
- Hank Wilson
- Tim Winters
- Joseph Bigar Jr.
- Martin Kaschalk
- Jeremy Ruffner
- Richard Hughes
- Charles E. Hodges Jr.
- Steve Albert
- Lynda R. McCracken
- Edward J. Master Jr.
- Andrew Shimko
- Daniel Mencer
- Josh Berndt
- Stephen L. Livergood
- Joseph Gilliland
- Charles R. Guarino
- Nathan McClellan
“Going forward the next step is for Court Administration to confirm the voter registration of the applicants to assure that they are registered as Republican,” Bell said.
“The court will then review the individual application materials, and begin to select from the list some individuals for interviews. As the process proceeds, further information will be forthcoming.”
The commissioner seat was left vacant upon the resignation of Tony Scotto earlier this month. (Click here to read prior coverage).