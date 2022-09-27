CLEARFIELD – Tony Scotto announced Tuesday he will resign as Clearfield County Commissioner, effective Oct. 10.

Months ago, Scotto decided he wouldn’t seek re-election to a third term on the board of commissioners.

“My intent was to [finish] out my term, but an opportunity arose for me … so it’s time to retire from public life.”

Scotto first took office in 2016 and won his bid for re-election in 2020. He was also county controller from 2010-2015.

Scotto thanked his supporters, friends and most importantly family – namely his wife Rossella and children Mario and Monica.

John Sobel, board chairman, spoke highly of his Republican running-mate, saying he was a true “American success story.”

“His family emigrated here from Italy; Tony is a first-generation American … he always brought us so much understanding.”

Scotto – through his political career – helped his fellow commissioners recognize freedoms that many don’t appreciate.

Sobel went on to say it’s been “refreshing” to work with and have someone with Scotto’s mindset in Clearfield County Government.

Commissioner Dave Glass agreed, adding he was saddened to see Scotto go. “We don’t always agree … but talk things out.”

Sobel and Glass both spoke of Scotto’s special “knack” to crack a joke, and lighten up the atmosphere.

“Things get serious, and then he makes you smile,” Glass said. “That’s really valuable, and for that, I thank you.”

Scotto’s successor will be appointed by President Judge Fredric Ammerman, Sobel said, and will serve the remainder of his term.