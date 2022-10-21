CLEARFIELD – The numbers have come in, and the 27th annual Ann S. Thacik Charity Auction, held on Oct. 13, at the Copper Cork Event Center in Clearfield, raised over $28,600 to support vital services for senior citizens in Clearfield County.

The Ann S. Thacik Auction is the largest fundraiser for the Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging each year.

Funds directly support services offered through the agency including a full spectrum of adult medical care at the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic including home visits and same-day appointments.

The agency also provides affordable senior housing at the Dimeling Senior Residence, shared housing options and the new Village of Hope in West Decatur, where people of all ages and abilities will thrive together.

The agency also provides nutritious meals to individuals in Clearfield County who find travel difficult, with Meals on Wheels drivers delivering 750 meals each day.

The innovative Adult Day Center provides care for people who need assistance during the day while their families are at work, school or taking care of other responsibilities.

And the AAA’s Centers for Active Living provide a place for seniors to socialize and participate in fun and stimulating activities in four locations across the county.

Protective services area also offered, helping to relocated seniors to secure locations when they may find themselves feeling unsafe at home.

Mobile pharmacists are available to help patients with prescription management in their homes, and care managers make regular visits to assess the needs of clients who’s needs may chance over time.

“Our gratitude to our loyal donors and supports goes beyond words,” said Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Chief Executive Officer Kathleen Gillespie.

“We could not come close to serving the seniors at the level we are able to without this generous community support. Those who attend, donate to, and volunteer to help at the auction each year truly make these services possible.”

The night saw live, and silent auctions take center stage, with items donated by local individuals and businesses up for bid, and local auctioneers Pat Errigo and Stephanie Tarbay taking the helm.

Refreshments were provided, with food donated by Morrison Living, who produces meals delivered to the AAA’s Meals on Wheels consumers.

The 27th annual Ann S. Thacik Charity Auction was made possible, in part, by Silver Sponsors Alice Pezorski, Jane Lee Yare, Mid Penn Bank and Encompass Health Nittany Valley.

For more information on services available through the Mature Resources Area Agency on- -Aging, visit http://www.matureresources.life/ or call 814-765-2696.