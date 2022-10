Donald Joseph “Paz” Pasi, age 88, of Brockway, PA, left this life on October 19, 2022. Born August 29, 1934 in Brockway, PA; he was the son of the late Roy Joseph Pasi and Katherine Elizabeth (Mascaro) Pasi. On June 12, 1969 he married Helen Shelley Faust and the two celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2019. Retired, Don spent […]

