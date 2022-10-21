CLEARFIELD – Clearfield-Lawrence Airport Chairman David Schultz paid Clearfield Borough Council a visit Thursday to again ask the borough to “rethink” the airport’s allocation.

He said $5,000 was “woefully inadequate” last year when compared to what was given in previous years.

According to Shultz, the infrastructure money that the borough was given due to the pandemic could also be utilized for the airport, if need be, and he encouraged council members to give it some thought.

Clearfield Fire Chief Andrew Smith would like residents to be mindful during the upcoming winter season when it comes to heating a dwelling.

He encourages all residents to be safe and seek out help if they’re having trouble paying for rising fuel costs.

Residents are especially encouraged to be safe and mindful when it comes to using an alternative heat source in the house.

They should also make sure that batteries are swapped out in smoke detectors as well as carbon monoxide detectors.

Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott reported that cameras will be going up soon at the recycling area as well as the compost site.

People have been illegally dumping at both sites, and residents are encouraged to make sure they are following proper signage when dropping off recyclables.

Council approved to close a portion of Leavy Street on Friday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for the American Legion’s annual Veterans Day celebration.

Street material bids were opened from Hawbaker, Highway LLC, New Enterprise and three others.

Council approved the creation of a snow removal contract list as well as to approve the street material bids upon further review from the street foreman.

Council also regretfully accepted the resignation of Fourth Ward Councilman Greg Forcey as well as to advertise for the Fourth Ward Councilman position.

Residents are reminded that there will be a closure of roads around the Clearfield County Fairgrounds for the annual Halloween Parade on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The theme this year is “Halloween Heroes.” The staging will take place at 6 p.m., with the parade beginning at 7 p.m.

Trick-or-treat will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Residents are encouraged to leave their porch light on if they would like a visit from trick-or-treaters.