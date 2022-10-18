CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Area School Board on Monday night filled two special education teacher positions during a special voting meeting.

More specifically, the board approved hiring Lisa Nelen as secondary special education teacher and Sara Stuart as elementary special education teacher.

Their start date is to be determined based upon completion of paperwork and release from their current districts, said Superintendent Terry Struble.

“We were very fortunate – this time – in our special education interviews,” he said, adding: “we had two very qualified candidates.

“Lisa’s had 20 years at Curwensville …, and Sara was at DuBois for a number of years, then spent a furlough year as a long-term substitute for us in a regular, third-grade classroom.

“She did a great job and went back to DuBois but is now yearning with excitement to get back to Clearfield. She saw this opportunity as the right moment.”

Struble said the district also has a candidate for the technology education teacher position that should be ready for board consideration at next week’s regular voting meeting.