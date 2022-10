DUBOIS – The annual Fall Family Fun Night will take place later this month at Penn State DuBois.

The event will be held Friday, Oct. 28, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., at PAW Center Gymnasium, featuring crafts, food, games and candy.

The movie, Encanto, will also play at 7:15 p.m. No registration is necessary; everyone is welcome.

For information or questions, please contact Rebecca Pennington at rxs163@psu.edu or 814-375-4760.