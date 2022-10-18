CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man charged with child abuse has agreed to plead guilty, and not take his case to a three-day trial.

In March Kyle V. Couturiaux, 36, was charged with felony conspiracy, aggravated assault and child endangerment.

According to the affidavit, the investigation began Jan. 15 after Lawrence Township police received a report of possible child abuse.

The caller had been at a boy’s home and saw him with welts all over his back, as well as bumps and bruises on his forehead.

The report prompted an officer to respond to the residence and see the boy, which his mother – April S.L. Eddy, 26 – permitted.

Above his left eye, the officer observed bumps and bruises. To the left, there was a small abrasion that had scabbed over and bruised.

They pulled up the boy’s shirt and observed small abrasions or welts that were red in color on his chest and stomach.

The officer also observed welt marks on the boy’s lower back, as well as across his neck and his left shoulder.

Further examination revealed the child had welts the entire right side of his body, including a “fresh” welt/bruise on his thigh.

Children, Youth & Family Services was summoned and the children were later interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield.

Police spoke with multiple relatives who reportedly saw the couple hit their children “beyond what’s normal discipline.”

One witnessed Couturiaux slapping one of the children he had pinned down on the floor by the throat.

They questioned what happened and was advised the child had spilled something, and not to question his methods of discipline.

During a birthday party in summer of 2021, they said Couturiaux picked up one of the children by the throat.

Several times they witnessed Couturiaux yelling at and hitting the children with an open hand or backhand.

In March investigators conducted a follow-up interview with one of the children at the CAC-CC.

He was asked why he no longer lived with his mom, and replied “she smacked me too many times”

Then, he said: “he’s hit me too many times,” and when asked who, the child said “mommy” and Kyle “hit me too many times, too.”

When asked if his parents were ever told to stop, he said: “they don’t stop,” and that he doesn’t want to live with them anymore.

Couturiaux was scheduled for a three-day trial Oct. 17-19, but online court documents indicate he’s negotiated a plea agreement.

Couturiaux is expected to appear before Judge Paul Cherry for sentencing within 60 days.