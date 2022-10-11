CLEARFIELD – An Assistant District Attorney has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence.

Steven M. Johnston, 46, of St. Marys has been charged by Spring Township police with DUI, and obstruction of law/other government function, both misdemeanors, in relation to an incident in Centre County on Sept. 14.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were advised that a tan-colored SUV was swerving as it traveled on Valentine Hill Road. It had front-end damage and was seen almost striking a pedestrian.

Police were able to locate the vehicle, which had pulled into the lot of a hotel. The driver was still in it.

When contact was made with the driver through an open car window, the officer was able to detect a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from within the vehicle.”

As they spoke to him, he reportedly tried several times to turn the vehicle on by pressing the start button and was non-verbal, ignoring their questions.

Eventually he presented his driver’s license to the officer who asked other questions. Johnston continued to try to start the vehicle. At this point, the officer unlocked the door to the vehicle and opened it.

Johnston was asked if he had too much to drink and he nodded his head in agreement, according to the report.

When he was questioned about the damage to the vehicle, he was unable to recall what happened. Johnston spoke “with slow and slurred speech” as he explained he was not from the area and admitted to drinking in his room in State College.

He reportedly failed field sobriety tests and a breath test was positive for alcohol.

Johnston was taken into custody for DUI and transported to the Mount Nittany Medical Center for a blood test, but he refused it.

After he was booked at the Centre County Correctional Facility, it was determined that he should be medically cleared to be released and he was transported back to the hospital.

The officer obtained a search warrant for Johnston’s blood sample, but he refused to allow the search warrant to be executed, according to the criminal complaint.

Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers confirmed Monday that Johnston had resigned his position. Previously Johnston had also worked for the county as a public defender.

Johnston’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23.