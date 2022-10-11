Lawrence Township
- Police reported a DUI/drug violation occurred Oct. 11 on Clark Street in Lawrence Township. During a traffic stop, contact was made with a 32-year-old Clearfield male, at which point officers saw drug paraphernalia in plain view. The male was removed and a subsequent search of his person and vehicle turned up paraphernalia, and further investigation reportedly determined the male was under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police reported the arrest of Kevin Legenski, 39, of Curwensville on charges of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and endangering the welfare of children. Between Aug. 14 and Oct. 2, Legenski allegedly had sexual contact with a juvenile girl at his Clearfield business. He also exchanged explicit photos and videos via a cellular device, police said.