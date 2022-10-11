CLEARFIELD – A DuBois man who failed to appear for sentencing in June after being found guilty in a big drug case has been apprehended and was in court Monday.

Robert Lee Miller III, 40, was found guilty of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine, and three misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance for having methamphetamine, Fentanyl and Carfentanil, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miller’s attorney Ryan Dobo stated that Miller’s original recommendation from the probation office was for a sentence of 30 months to five years, which is in the middle of the standard range for his offenses.

Dobo asked President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to stick to this recommendation, pointing out that he has already served a year on a parole violation for these charges.

Online court documents indicate that Miller pleaded guilty to felony drug charges in 2019 when he was sentenced to 18 months to 36 months in state prison.

First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza asked for additional time since Miller had absconded for a few months.

In the end, he did not turn himself in, but was caught after a chase with police which could result in more charges, she added.

Ammerman sentenced him to a total of 32 months to five years in state prison.

The affidavit of probable cause recounts how on Feb. 20, 2020, DuBois City police were contacted by state parole agents asking them to arrest Miller and search his home on South State Street.

When they arrived on the scene, the parole agents entered the home while police stood by to assist, if necessary.

One of the agents contacted the officers saying they had located “a good amount of methamphetamine” inside the residence.

The officers then entered the home where they saw Miller in handcuffs. After being shown the methamphetamine the parole agents found in Miller’s bedroom, they also noticed drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the home during which they found additional drugs, paraphernalia, digital scales, four cell phones and several cameras.

Several items were sent to the crime lab for further testing.

In all there was 22.58 grams of methamphetamine, 0.019 grams of Fentanyl and residue that was both Fentanyl and Carfentanil, according to the report.