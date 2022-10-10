The DuBois Area Historical Society’s newest publication “Spirited Citizens of the DuBois Area” is now available for purchase from the DuBois Area Historical Society and Junk Dealer’s Daughter in DuBois.



The new publication features 25 chapters profiling some prominent and not so prominent citizens of the DuBois area, born during the first 50 years of DuBois’ existence.



Profiles include: George Shaffer (1757-1817), John Rumbarger (1810-1889), John DuBois (1809-1886), Sydney Fuller (1820-1889), Philip Paul Bliss (1838-1876), George Minns Sr. (1845-1922), Albert Sprankle (1855-1921), John E. DuBois (1861-1934), Willie Gamble DuBois (1870-1935), A. R. Van Tassel (1854-1921), Phebe Tyler (1843-1931), Major Israel McCreight (1865-1959), Frank Hahne (1856-1932), Elias “Woody” Kelly (1864-1919), Herbert Moore (1869-1951), Sister M. Carmelita (1869-1964), Tom Mix (1880-1940), George Rosenkrans (1881-1955), Inez Crandle (1886-1975), and Dr. Elizabeth Hayes (1912-1984). Five additional sections feature: They Were Here First, Three Towns Become One, DuBois Firsts, The Great Fire of 1888, and DuBois Family Land Donations.



The cover of the book features the DuBois Family Coat of Armes as it appeared in a booklet prepared for the family’s Bi-Centenary Reunion of the Descendants of Louis and Jacques DuBois held in 1875 at New Paltz, New York.



The cost is $25 per copy including tax. Add $7 for shipping and handling if ordering by mail. The historical society mailing address is P. O. Box 401, DuBois, Pa. 15801. Checks may be made payable to the DuBois Area Historical Society.

The book is an excellent gift for the historian in your family. The book will be available for purchase during the Society’s 14th Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk on October 15, starting at 5 p.m. Call 814-371-4627 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. to make reservations for the walk.