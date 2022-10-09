UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — WPSU welcomes families from around the Centre Region to its annual PBS KIDS’ event at Penn State’s Innovation Park on Saturday, Oct. 15.

This year’s Eventapalooza will be held both indoors and outdoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the WPSU Studios at 100 Innovation Blvd. in State College. The event is free, but advance registration is encouraged.

The theme for this year’s event is creativity, with activities based on the PBS KIDS’ program “Pinkalicious and Peterrific.”

Activities will include:

Crafts and performances from WPSU, Penn State and community organizations

Free take-home bags for children ages 2 through 10 at the check-in table, while supplies last

PBS KIDS’ character standees for selfies

Visits with neighborhood helpers including the Alpha Fire Company, Centre Life Link, U.S. Postal Service and State College Police Department.

Visit the WPSU Web site for more information on central Pennsylvania’s public media station. WPSU is a Penn State Outreach service.