WOODLAND – The Animal Welfare Council/Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic will host a Trunk-or-Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., in its parking lot, located at 1380 Shawville Hwy., Woodland.

People will have the opportunity to meet with staff and see their creative, Halloween-decorated trunks. Also, that afternoon, there will be agility demonstrations, photo opportunities and kettle corn for sale.

So, grab a costume, the kids, your pets and join the clinic staff for a fun afternoon. Pet-friendly donations are welcome. For questions or more information, please contact 814-592-4469.