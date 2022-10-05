CLEARFIELD – A West Decatur woman was given a state prison sentence Monday for possessing a large amount of methamphetamine.

Kelce Dawn Struble, 34, pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to 12 months to four years in state prison.

This prison term will run consecutive to her current sentence for violating her state parole.

Prior to sentencing, her attorney Domenic Cicchinelli, asked the judge to give her a county sentence because she will be done with her state prison term next year.

Struble recently had a baby, and being in the county jail will help her be closer to her child, he said.

Struble addressed the court, saying she is utilizing using her time in state prison well by being involved in and actually helping run programs there.

She admitted she “made one bad decision,” which led to her being incarcerated again and stated she had to make better decisions in the future regarding her friends.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, state parole agents asked police to assist them at her residence in Bradford Township on Dec. 21.

An agent reported that when they searched her home, “multiple violations were observed and discovered pertaining to drug activity.”

This included 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 10 grams of white powder, two stamp bags of heroin, scale with a white powdery residue, and drug paraphernalia, according to the report.