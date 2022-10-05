State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a DUI occurred Oct. 2 in the 100-block of Irvin Street in Brisbin Borough. It subsequently resulted in the arrest of a 52-year-old Brisbin male.
- State police responded to Interstate 80 westbound, mile-marker 123, Oct. 3, where a Clearfield male was walking. He reportedly refused to identify himself and also resisted arrest. A search of the male yielded suspected methamphetamine; he was subsequently housed in county jail.
- State police reported a DUI occurred Oct. 3 in the area of Empire Road and Powell Street in Morris Township. During a traffic stop, a 33-year-old Hawk Run male allegedly showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for driving under the influence.
- State police investigated an incident of harassment that occurred Sept. 5 at SCI Houtzdale.
Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a reported fight involving two males Oct. 3 on Log Cabin Road in Lawrence Township. According to police, the caller indicated one male left on a four-wheeler and the other in a vehicle. Both males were located and it was subsequently determined that James E. Holt, 57, had driven the ATV while under the influence of a controlled substance. When he was taken into custody, he allegedly threw a jug of fluid at officers and resisted arrest. Lester A. Holt Jr., 53, was taken into custody without incident, and faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct; he’s free on $5,000 unsecured bail. James Holt was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw, and faces DUI, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and related charges. He’s incarcerated in county jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.