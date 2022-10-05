CLEARFIELD – David Schultz, chairman of the Clearfield-Lawrence Airport Authority, addressed the Lawrence Township Supervisors Tuesday asking for an increase in 2023 funding.

The year before when the authority came to the township asking for $10,000 in funding, the township along with Clearfield Borough gave the authority $5,000 each, an amount that Schultz and the authority deemed “woefully inadequate.”

Schultz indicated that there were four ways that the airport stays afloat during the year: federal and PennDOT grants, which can’t be utilized for operational funding, rental of the hangars, fuel and the funding from municipalities.

He said bookkeeping, having to carry a solicitor and insurance fee hikes have been hacking away at the funds that the airport has already, even with the authority looking into other insurance companies and cutting costs elsewhere.

The supervisors suggested that perhaps Schultz and the authority could reach out to other townships to see if they could help but promised that once they take a look at their upcoming budget, they will see what they can do.

Police Chief Doug Clark reported that officers responded to 986 incidents for the month of September, including but not limited to traffic stops, serving warrants, court appearances, DUIs, drug arrests, investigating crashes and issuing warnings.

Clark also reported that Officer Zachary Cowan is Patrol Officer of the Month for September.

In other business Tuesday, the supervisors voted to adopt an ordinance to place a stop sign at 104th Cavalry Road.

Additionally, Roadmaster Jim King reported that the lower portion of Coal Hill Road has been paved as well as 104th Cavalry Road.

The first phase of Bowman Hill Road has been finished, he said, and the second phase will begin next year.

Kling said there’s a pending project on Spring Road in Hillsdale that they will be working on due to a bad wash out and another water problem project on Coal Hill across from the Armory. Fixing this issue, he said, will help prevent it from freezing in the winter time.

It was also noted that leaf pickup has been set for Oct. 17 through Nov. 18.

One bid was received for winter road materials from Woodland Equipment. The company only bid on the 6S AS2, which would be $24.56/ton. The supervisors voted to accept the bid.

The supervisors reported that there will be another advertisement for the secretary/treasurer position for Lawrence Township. So far, only one resume was received.

The supervisors said a concerned citizen sent a written request for the township to consider putting up “Children at Play” signs on Lawrence Avenue.

The concerned citizen said that drivers are speeding through the area and it’s unsafe for the children that live there. The supervisors said they will look at it before LTAP will be contacted to do a traffic study.