CLEARFIELD – The official designation of a bridge in Lawrence Township to honor a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee who was killed while working will take place at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 6, according to Senate Transportation Committee Chair Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35), who championed the honor.

Act 23 of 2022 designates a bridge carrying Pennsylvania Route 879 over the West Branch Susquehanna River, Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, as the Gerald “Jerry” Confer Memorial Bridge.

Confer was born on Aug. 21, 1952, in Clearfield and attended Clearfield High School. Confer was employed by PennDOT and worked for the Systematic Technique to Analyze and Manage Pennsylvania’s Pavements Program.

On Sept. 18, 1984, Confer, along with his co-worker, sustained critical injuries when their PennDOT vehicle was struck in the rear by a truck at Exit 16 on Interstate 80 resulting in Confer’s death on Sept. 19, 1984.

“Mr. Confer gave his life while working to improve our Commonwealth’s transportation network,” Langerholc said.

“My hope is that when motorists see the sign honoring Mr. Confer, they remember to slow down in work zones.”

The ceremony will be held at the St. John Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield.