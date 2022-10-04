Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to an activated alarm along West Second Avenue. However, upon arrival on-scene, the building was found to be secure.
- Police were dispatched to the area of West Market Street and West Second Avenue, where an infant was reportedly on the lap of a passenger inside a moving vehicle. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
- Lawrence Township police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and discovered the driver had a warrant through the Clearfield Borough police. Borough officers subsequently responded and handled the warrant.
- Police were dispatched to North Second Street for an activated alarm. Officers arrived and determined it was a false alarm.
- Police arrested a male on an outstanding warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office after he was observed at Sheetz. He was transported to county jail on the warrant.