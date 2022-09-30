GLEN RICHEY – A driver reportedly fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash Thursday night in the Glen Richey area.

According to Lawrence Township police, a 50-year-old Olanta man was traveling east along Whiskey Hill Road at approximately 8 p.m.

However, he lost control of his pick-up truck and struck a vehicle parked outside a home in the 2700-block.

Upon impact, “both vehicles struck the residence, causing damage to the structure,” police said. The driver fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.