CLEARFIELD – An employee has been charged with the theft of over $6,700 from the Clearfield McDonald’s Restaurant on South Second Street.

According to a report issued by Lawrence Township police, 30-year-old Tara Patel of Kylertown took numerous bank deposits, as well as money from the business’ safe

In total, Patel allegedly stole $6,709.61 between Aug. 27 and Sept. 18; felony theft charges were filed through the magisterial district court.