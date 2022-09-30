Sandy Township
- Police reported a false alarm occurred Sept. 25 at an Industrial Drive business.
- A 17-year-old Punxsutawney girl lost control of her Jeep Sept. 25 on Kilmer Road, causing it to overturn and come to rest upright with moderate damage. No injuries were reported.
- Police reported a false alarm occurred Sept. 26 at Spirit Halloween
- On Sept. 26, a 27-year-old Connecticut man reported that after he got fuel for his tractor-trailer, the driver behind him started yelling and eventually punched his truck causing a dent. The man then went back to his truck and left the scene.
- On Sept. 27, Dollar General employees made a report regarding an attempted fraudulent transaction. The actors left the scene prior to the call without obtaining any money.
- On Sept. 27, a young woman pulled into a parking space at the DuBois Mall when a suspicious van pulled in behind her. The van’s operator drove away only to return. This time they parked, then backed out and drove away again.
- Police reported a false alarm occurred Sept. 27 at Aldi’s.
- On Sept. 28, a tractor-trailer driver reported that while his truck was parked in the Pilot parking lot, another truck, which was pulling into the space next to it, scraped his spare tire on one of the vehicles he was hauling.
- On Sept. 28, a 45-year-old Dixon Avenue woman reported that a few days earlier, her 59-year-old boyfriend assaulted her and destroyed her house before leaving.
- On Sept. 28, a man reported that his vehicle had been broken into and his stereo was taken.