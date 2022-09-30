OSCEOLA MILLS – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that box culvert and bank stabilization work on Route 2051 (Drane Highway) in Clearfield County has been completed.

With the box culvert finished, the roadway is now open to traffic and the detour has been lifted.

The bridge spans a branch of Little Laurel Run in Osceola Mills and carries an average of 812 vehicles each day. Replacing the bridge has improved its rating from poor to good.

Bank stabilization on the project took place earlier this summer. The bank stabilization work zone was north of Osceola Mills Borough.

This work was a joint effort between Clearfield County PennDOT Maintenance and Nestlerode Contracting Inc. of Lock Haven. PennDOT removed the existing structure, prepared the site, and completed the backfill.

The contractor installed the new box culvert, performed bank stabilization, and handled other miscellaneous work.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.