Floda Pearl Swartfager, age 86 of New Bethlehem, passed away early Thursday morning, September 29, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. Born November 7, 1935, in Porter Township, Clarion County, she was a daughter of the late Harry L. Swartfager and Ruth A. Pence Swartfager. She was a graduate of Clarion State College and taught elementary school in the Redbank […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/floda-pearl-swartfager/