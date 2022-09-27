DUBOIS – Announced during a recent DuBois Regional Airport Authority Board meeting, the passenger counts for August of 2022 eclipsed 1,000 total passengers, becoming the second-largest August ever in airport history and returning to pre-COVID totals in 2018 and 2019.

That is now four months consecutively of 1,000 or more passengers traveling to and from DUJ. “We had a record May, record June, we also had a record July,” said Stan Little, chairman and chief executive officer of Southern Airways/Mokulele Airlines, who joined July’s meeting via teleconference.

“We had our best July that we’ve had in many years. We are pleased with that, especially considering staffing issues.”

And now August matches that continued growth. Compared to August of 2021, it is a 24 percent increase in total passenger count. Back in July of 2021, there was an 80 percent increase in passenger count.

Also, June of 2022 totaled 1,284 total passengers, which was the highest June ever for total passengers exceeding last year’s count at 842.

“DUJ is on track for another record year and including pre-sale tickets, the outlook for the next 10 months at the airport is primed for continued success”, said Bob Shaffer, DuBois Regional Airport manager.

“DuBois is setting records each and every month,” Little further commented. “Overall, the aviation industry looks very strong.”

Southern Airways Express, operator of the Essential Air Service routes from the DuBois Regional Airport to Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) and Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), reported steady growth each month in 2022 exceeding pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

“Even with the challenges with pilots in the industry, Southern is adjusting accordingly to meet the demand of the Tri-County area to see-through our daily schedule and the passengers recognize that by planning their travel starting with DUJ,” Little added.

The interline agreements that Southern Airways executes with American Airlines and United Airways means that local passengers can book a seamless travel experience from DuBois to any destination of those carriers across the globe.

Little reminded the board “this partnership means that passengers have the opportunity to purchase connections between Southern and United in a single transaction, and upon check-in at the originating airport such as DuBois, to have their checked baggage automatically transferred to their final destination.

“Unlike other commuter carriers, Southern’s alliance with United is bilateral, making tickets available for purchase on Southern’s own iFlySouthern.com Web site and beginning this past month on United.com. And it’s the same arrangement with American on their website and our website.”

Flights on Southern Airways from DuBois to Pittsburgh or Washington-Dulles start as low as $49 depending on how far in advance tickets are booked.

For the full schedule of early-morning and late-afternoon flights to both airports with advanced pricing information, visit www.duboisairport.com or www.iflysouthern.com, or call 1-800-329-0485, and use airport code DUJ to inquire about flights leaving DuBois.