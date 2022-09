Norman Franklin LaBarre Jr., age 86, of New Bethlehem, went to meet his Savior and loved ones on September 23, 2022 at the Pittsburgh VA Hospital. He was born on February 14, 1936 in Los Angeles, CA to the late Norman and Ellen (Fullerton) LaBarre. Norman and his first wife served the Lord as missionaries for over 50 years. He […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/norman-franklin-labarre-jr/