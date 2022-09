Benjamin E. Schoening, age 83, of Luthersburg, PA, died Monday, September 12, 2022 at his home. Born on December 6, 1938, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Leroy M. and Clara E. (Lingenfelter) Schoening. In 1984 he married Gail A. (Foley) Schoening. She survives. Ben was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he […]

