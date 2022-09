Pamela “Pam” Jean Basinger, 64, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian. Pam was born on September 30, 1957, to the late James and Bernice (Wray) Bierly in DuBois, PA. Pam graduated from Jeff Tech and then went on to earn an Associate’s Degree from the DuBois Business College; she was […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pamela-pam-jean-basinger/